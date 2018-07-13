share tweet pin email

Sandra Oh made TV history this week when she became the first woman of Asian ancestry to be nominated for an Emmy in the lead actress in a drama series category.

The Korean-Canadian actress, 46, was honored for her role as British spy Eve Polastri on the BBC series "Killing Eve." After hearing the news, Oh took to Twitter with a photo of herself — looking adorably shocked — beside Taiwanese-American actress Michelle Krusiec.

Omg wtf?? This is me hearing about Emmy nom w/ fellow sister @michellekrusiec - my expression is kinda ..what? pic.twitter.com/1Mwlj2FETc — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) July 12, 2018

While Oh's fans and colleagues are cheering her milestone nomination, no one's more excited than her former "Grey's Anatomy" co-stars.

Yes!!! So incredibly happy for @IamSandraOh who deserves this more than anyone..No one can touch this girls dedication to story telling or her talent. https://t.co/ObpaOk0SKe — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) July 13, 2018

Ellen Pompeo, who's played Dr. Meredith Grey on the ABC series since its 2005 debut, evidently missed Oh's big news on Thursday, but early Friday morning she was jumping for joy for her one-time cast mate.

Alamy Stock The cast of "Grey's Anatomy" in 2005.

Justin Chambers, who plays Dr. Alex Karev, shared a news story about Oh's historic nomination with his Twitter fans — which Pompeo excitedly retweeted while gushing over Oh a little more.

"I was not on my phone yesterday and clearly missed A LOT!!! Congratulations @IamSandraOh. This is beyond well deserved and your history making is incredibly moving. Can't wait to hear your speech!! Which will have us in tears and laughing at the same time no I'm sure," Pompeo wrote.

Kevin McKidd, who played Oh's TV hubby, Dr. Owen Hunt, also toasted the actress on Twitter, writing, "Amazing!!!!! So much love! Xoxo."

Our hearts are also bursting with pride and excitement for Sandra Oh, making history as the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series! #Emmys #Shondaland pic.twitter.com/wrTGE8gKBK — Shondaland (@byshondaland) July 12, 2018

Meanwhile, "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes took to her personal Twitter account to retweet a special Shondaland message celebrating Oh's accomplishment.

"Our hearts are also bursting with pride and excitement for Sandra Oh, making history as the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series!," it read.

While it's Oh's first nomination as a lead actress, she previously scored five supporting actress nominations during her decade-long run as Dr. Cristina Yang on "Grey's" before leaving the series in 2014.

Congratulations, Sandra!