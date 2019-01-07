Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

It was definitely not business as usual at the 76th annual Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday.

Sure, we saw loads of stars in glamorous dresses and tuxedos, but this year's ceremony featured what was likely the most diverse set of nominees and attendees in history. And that's what "Killing Eve" nominee and co-host (with "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg) pointed out toward the end of the show's opening.

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh during the monologue at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater / Getty Images

"I see you," she said, looking out into the profusion of African-American, Asian and Latino faces in the Beverly Hilton ballroom, getting choked up. "And I see you. And I see you."

She noted that deciding to co-host one of the biggest award shows of the year required a leap of faith.

"In all honesty, I said 'yes' to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here, to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change," said Oh.

Tears in her eyes, she added, "I'm not fooling myself ... Next year, it could be different; it probably will be. But right now this moment is real, trust me it is real."

Canadian Oh, whose Korean-born parents Oh Junsu and Jeon Young-nam were in the audience (and got a terrific shoutout from their daughter as part of a joke earlier in the monologue with Samberg), was referring to the significant success this year of nominated films like "Black Panther," Crazy Rich Asians" and "Roma."

"I see you," she wrapped up what might have been an extemporaneous speech. "All these faces of change. And now so will everyone else."

That totally deserved a standing ... Oh!