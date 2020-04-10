Sandra Lee opens up about relationship with ex Andrew Cuomo: 'He's still my guy'

Sandra Lee and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have broken up after 14 years in the fall, but she never misses one of his daily coronavirus briefings.

The former Food Network star opened up to The New York Times about her relationship with Cuomo, who has become one of the prominent faces in the battle against COVID-19. New York alone has more cases than any other country in the world and in addition to his daily briefings, Cuomo has provided some comic relief in interviews with his younger brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, who is fighting coronavirus himself.

Sandra Lee and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have remained close despite breaking up after 14 years in the fall. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

"You know, nobody has a daily routine right now," Lee said. "I get up and I see what the latest news is. Of course I watch Andrew live, and then share with him my thoughts."

Lee, who refers to herself as "Aunt Sandy," has appeared on the Food Network, Cooking Channel and HGTV. Her latest project, a TODAY Food original series filmed in her kitchen called "Top Shelf," shows people how to whip up easy and delicious meals using pantry staples.

She has two timely episodes for Easter this weekend in which she demonstrates how to make Easter basket cakes (using store-bought cakes), a glazed ham and more for anyone cooking at home in quarantine.

Lee was the de facto first lady of New York when she and Cuomo dated from 2005 until their split this past September. She has been in communication with Cuomo almost every day during the current crisis and remains in regular contact with his daughters.

"He’s still my guy," she said. "Neither one of us, well as far as I know, has had a date."

She also has been in communication with Cuomo's daughter Cara, 25, who is coordinating with donors looking to get relief supplies to health care workers, according to The New York Times.

"They’re my family, and they always will be my family," Lee said.

While the two remain apart, she plans on staying an important part of Cuomo's life.

"We share a home, we share children, we share friendship," she said. "I will protect him and be there for him until the day I die."