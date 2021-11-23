Go ahead and swoon over Keanu Reeves’ sweet gesture to Sandra Bullock after ‘Speed’ came out

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves have never been anything more than just friends.

Bullock recalled dating rumors during a new interview published Monday in Esquire magazine and said she never wanted to cross that line with Reeves because it might've ruined their friendship.

“Nope,” she said. “But who knows? Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know.

"But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together," Bullock continued. "And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock starred together in the 1994 movie "Speed." Alamy Stock Photo

The "Miss Congeniality" star and Reeves met on the set of their 1994 movie, "Speed," where they played each other's love interest. A year after the film came out to great reviews, Bullock recalled Reeves pulling up to her house with Champagne and truffles. He appeared to be in awe of the fact that she's never had them before.

"I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like," she remembered him telling her as they sat on her couch. However, the "Matrix" actor didn't stay long because he had a date with someone else.

“That’s what I mean that it drives you crazy,” Bullock said. “When I first met him, I would spend as much time as I could filling a silence, just to feel comfortable. And the more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get. And I thought, I don’t understand what’s happening! He’s looking at me with eyes of confusion. He’s quiet. Did I say something to offend him? And then a day or two later, he would arrive with a note or a little package, saying, ‘I thought about what you said.’ And he would have his response.”

“How many people do you know like that?” she added.

Although Bullock and Reeves never became an item, they still kept their working relationship very professional. The two reunited in 2006's "The Lake House."