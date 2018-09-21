Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Sandra Bullock and her family are mourning the loss of her father, John W. Bullock.

A source confirmed to TODAY that the Oscar winner's father died Tuesday at the age of 93.

The 54-year-old star's sister, pastry chef and author Gesine Bullock-Prado, posted a tribute to their dad, a World War II vet, on Instagram following the loss.

"John Wilson Bullock, February 11, 1925 - September, 18 2018," she wrote. "Beloved baby brother, American #WWII #bronzestar #veteran, husband, father of 4 strong women, #grandpa, adorable scamp, handsome devil, and trickster to the end."

That sweet summary of his life accompanied a collection of family photos that spanned his childhood, his service during World War II, his marriage to the late Helga Mathilde Meyer and more.

Sandra Bullock and her father at a premiere in 1999. Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Photographer Bryan Randall, the longtime boyfriend of the "Ocean's 8" actress, also shared a message on Instagram that revealed John W. Bullock was "surrounded by family and friends" at the time of his death.

The photo showed Bullock sporting a big smile while he held up a sign that read, "No bull---- allowed."

Randall added the hashtag "#thankyouforyourservice," as well as this post-script: "Hey God, we're sending you a live one!"

Sandra Bullock's mother, a German-born opera singer, died in 2000 at the age of 58. Her parents met while her father was serving in the Army and stationed in Nuremberg.