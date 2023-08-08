Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's relationship, in her own words

Bryan Randall, the man Sandra Bullock called the love of her life, died Aug. 5, following a "three-year battle with ALS," his family said in a statement. Randall, a model turned photographer, was 57 years old.

"He's the love of my life," Bullock said during a 2021 interview on "Red Table Talk."

The 59-year-old actor has yet to publicly comment on Randall's death. She has, though, made sparing comments about their relationship, their approach to co-parenting and how they met.

“He’s a saint," she continued. "He’s evolved on a level that’s not human."

How did Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall meet?

Randall was a photographer and was hired to work a birthday party for Bullock's son, Louis, in 2015.

Were Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall married?

Randall and Bullock never married. Bullock's six-year marriage to Jesse James ended in a public affair, which he wrote about in his memoir "American Outlaw."

Bullock explained why she chose not to remarry while responding to an audience member’s question on “Red Table Talk."

“I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life,” she responded. “We share two beautiful children — three children, he’s got his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever. I don’t want to say do it how I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and a devoted mother.”

“I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times,” Bullock continued. “I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

How Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall co-parented their 3 kids

When Bullock met Randall, she had her son, Louis. Randall was a dad to a daughter, Skylar Staten Randall, from a previous marriage.

Bullock then fostered and adopted her daughter, Leila, shortly after they met. Bullock recalled the conversation they had on "Red Table Talk."

"We hadn’t been together for that long, and I said, ‘Hey, remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son?’" she asked. "That still holds, because I'm bringing a child home when I'm coming back from Toronto.

"He was like, 'Sorry, what'? He was so happy, but he was scared. I'm a bulldozer. My life was already on the track and here's this beautiful human being who doesn't want to have anything to do with my life ... but the right human being to be there and to help me be a support. He's the example. He's the example I would want my children to have," she said.

"It's hard to co-parent, because I just want to do it myself," Bullock said, commenting on the "very different way" she and Randall had of looking at things due to his being "very Christian."

"Even when I don't agree with him, if they can take away from that, and if that is what they feel drawn to, then he's the exact right parent to be in this position. I'm stubborn. Sometimes I need to sit back, listen and say, 'You're saying i differently, but we mean exactly the same thing.

What has Sandra Bullock said about Bryan Randall's death?

She has not publicly commented on his death.

Bullock's sister Gesine Bullock-Prado said on Instagram Monday that Bullock helped care for him as his health declined.

"I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," she wrote. "ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home."

"Rest in peace, Bryan," she closed. "In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital."