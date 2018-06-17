'The Sandlot' cast reunites (and takes to the field) for 25th anniversary!

share tweet pin email

It's been 25 years since the coming-of-age comedy "The Sandlot," debuted and created a cultural staple.

To celebrate, the cast of the film reunited to be honored at a Dodger’s game. Needless to say, it was a home run.

For a few minutes, the crew (now grown up, many with kids of their own) took center field at the Dodger Stadium before Saturday’s game in custom-made Dodgers jerseys and reminisced about the filming of what has become a 90’s cult classic.

From left to right stood, Patrick Renna (Hamilton "Ham" Porter), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), Shane Obedzinski (Tommy 'Repeat' Timmons), Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael "Squints" Palledorous), Marty York (Alan "Yeah-Yeah" McClennan), Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny DeNunez) and the film's director, David Mickey Evans.

It's no surprise that people still feel a connection to Smalls, Ham, Yeah-Yeah and the rest of the gang all these years later. The movie perfectly captured the joys of baseball, as well as the ups and downs of growing up.

This weekend wasn't the first time the cast reunited.

Back in April, the cast took to the field with TODAY reporter Gadi Schwartz who said that, growing up, his entire neighborhood was obsessed with the movie. The NBC reporter and fan of the film joked that Yeah Yeah (Marty York) has "aged better" than the rest of them and now looks like Hercules.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'The Sandlot' stars reunite 25 years after release of classic film Play Video - 4:50 'The Sandlot' stars reunite 25 years after release of classic film Play Video - 4:50

All these years later, "The Sandlot" stars are still amazed that their on-screen fun resonated with some of today’s MLB greats. Recently, the Milwaukee Brewers recreated a favorite scene from the movie with catcher Stephen Vogt playing the role of Ham. The Yankees paid a similar tribute a few years ago, trying out their acting chops.

Summer friendships and those long afternoon baseball games may not last forever but one thing is certain — this heartfelt movie will definitely stick with viewers and baseball fans for generations to come!