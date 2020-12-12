Sam Smith responds to Shawn Mendes after he apologizes for using wrong pronoun

Shawn Mendes made a mistake when introducing Grammy winning singer and songwriter Sam Smith at Thursday's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball and immediately offered a heartfelt apology.

Mendes accidently misgendered Smith, calling the singer "he" instead of "they" during an introduction on the show.

Fans called out Mendes, 22, on his mistake, pointing out that Smith's preferred pronouns are listed in their social media bio.

"I understand that Shawn may not have known that Sam Smiths pronouns are they/them but why did no one correct him?? Wasn’t this pre-filmed???" tweeted a commenter.

"Did Shawn mendes just mis gender Sam smith four times in a row? Really ?" asked another.

On Friday, Mendes took to his Instagram stories to apologize for the gaffe.

"Oh @samsmith I'm so sorry for reffering to you as a ‘he' for your jingle ball introduction," wrote the "Wonder" singer. "It absolutely slipped my mind. Wont happen again..Sending you so much love ! Also you absolutely are one of the funniest people I've ever met!"

Shawn Mendes posted a public apology to Sam Smith on his Instagram story. shawnmendes / Instagram

In March 2019, Smith, 28, told actor and activist Jameela Jamil, "I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between." Then, in September of 2019, Smith came out as non-binary on Instagram, telling their fans and followers that their pronouns are "they/them."

"Today is a good day so here goes," Smith wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."

The "Diamonds" singer has been open about their struggles with gender issues and body acceptance. He went on to say that although they were nervous about making the announcement, they are "privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision."

Smith also anticipated that people would make mistakes as they adjusted to his decision but had one request for others.

"I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you."

It was no surprise then, that Smith responded graciously to Mendes' apology.

After Mendes posted his apology, Smith wrote in reply, "We're all learning together." samsmith / Instagram

"We're all learning together," Smith posted on their Instagram stories along with two heart emoji.

He added, "Happy holidays, all my love xx."

Smith's third studio album, "Love Goes," was released Oct. 30. They announced on Twitter in March that they were changing the name of their album from "To Die For" after considering that it might be insensitive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mendes has also been keeping busy. He released "The Christmas Song" with girlfriend and collaborator, Camila Cabello, just in time for the holidays. The pair are also new pet parents to a sweet puppy named Tarzan.

Mendes' fourth studio album, "Wonder" was released last week.