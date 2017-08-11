That time Salma Hayek babysat and made dinner at Ryan Reynolds' house

share tweet pin email

We should all have guests over for dinner who act like Salma Hayek!

Based on a fun picture the Oscar-nominated actress posted Thursday, she's more than willing to pitch in where needed while over for dinner with friends.

Hayek, who co-stars with Ryan Reynolds in "The Hitman's Bodyguard," was apparently visiting with her pal when the kitchen — and child care of one of their little ones — called. Well, who says she can't multitask?

When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work. Cuando tus amigos te invitan a cenar y acabas haciéndole todo tu. #hitmansbodyguard #ryanreynolds #tbt A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

And she does seems to be having a lot of fun while Reynolds applauds in the background.

Maybe it's for the best that she's doing the cooking; Reynolds recently told Men's Health that he's no chef-in-training: "I am not innovative in the kitchen," he said. "If I cook, you'll have a structure fire. The firemen will kick down our door, take my wife away, and give her a better life."

We're pretty certain she's got 10-month-old Ines (mother is Blake Lively, of course) on her hip, but Hayek has labeled the pic as a throwback, so we're not sure just how vintage this shot is!

Whenever it's from, we can tell everybody's having a terrific time. Now, how can we get Hayek to come over to our place to make a meal?

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.