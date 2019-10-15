Salma Hayek is a sight to behold as she celebrates reaching 12 million followers on Instagram.

The “Frida” actress posted a photo of herself on Monday in which she appears to be undergoing an acupuncture session.

“I’m very grateful to all of you for your love and support. Yaaaay!!! You have gotten me to the 12 million!!! A needle for health and well-being representing each million of you,” she wrote before including the same sentiment in Spanish.

As you may have expected, Hayek’s followers had nothing but love for the photo.

“You deserve every single one of those 12 million,” one person wrote.

“The most beautiful woman on Earth,” someone else commented.

The Oscar-nominated star, 53, is no stranger to sharing personal photos and she’s not afraid to give fans a peek at some not-so-glamorous shots, either.

In February, she embraced the aging process with a photo of her white hair.

“#proud of my white hair,” the actress, who's married to businessman François-Henri Pinault, wrote.

Last year, Hayek posted a pair of photos of herself in a swimsuit while not wearing any makeup.

Hayek, who is mother to daughter Valentina, 12, has not shied away from showing her age, and she hasn't shied away from talking about it, either.

“The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes," she told Net-a-Porter in 2017. "Not the wrinkles — the eyes themselves. I’m such a visual person and (now) I cannot read without depending on glasses. … It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that’s worse than the menopause.”