Salma Hayek raises awareness for 20-year-old missing soldier: 'Bring back Vanessa'

Private First Class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on a military base in Texas nearly two months ago, and now, actress Salma Hayek has added her voice to the growing pleas to find the soldier.

Hayek has shared two posts on her Instagram about the 20-year-old, who was last spotted on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood.

The 53-year-old actress first posted a photo of Guillen last week, along with some important details about the missing woman.

“US Army soldier Vanessa Guillen, 20, has been missing since April 22, last seen at the Fort Hood military base,” Hayek wrote. “Her mother, Gloria, claims that she had complained to her about a sergeant sexually harassing her. When her mother advised her to report him, Vanessa said other women had reported him and they were not believed.”

She added, “Vanessa and Gloria, I believe you and I pledge to put Vanessa’s photo on my stories everyday until she is found.”

Hayek then repeated the message in Spanish before sharing another photo the following day in which she held a sign featuring a photo of the young woman and baring the message, ‘Bring back Vanessa.”

She also tagged an account called @FindVanessaGuillen that’s devoted to the search for the missing soldier.

Hayek hopes that with 15 million followers on the social network, she’ll be able to raise awareness about Guillen’s disappearance and the urgency to find her.

That’s a goal family, friends and community members have worked toward in the weeks since Guillen went missing as they’ve led protests outside Fort Hood and displayed signs asking, “Where is Vanessa?” and also asking for justice.

According to the official government press center for Fort Hood, after Guillen went missing, “Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.”

Guillen, who was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple leggings, is of Hispanic descent and has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds.

The Fort Hood press center notes, "Anyone with information should contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at (254) 287-4001. They can also contact their local law enforcement agencies."