Salma Hayek marks 54th birthday with stunning swimsuit photos

Happy birthday, Salma Hayek!

The actor and producer celebrated turning 54 Wednesday, but it was her fans and followers on Instagram who got gifts on her big day — in the form of new photos.

“I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years,” Hayek wrote alongside a set of beautiful photos, in which she wears a cutaway yellow swimsuit with a matching wrap skirt. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift!”

And the birthday wishes just kept pouring in — even from her most famous fans.

Orlando Bloom, Kate Hudson, Anthony Hopkins, Mario Lopez and more added to the chorus of “happy birthdays,” with a few stars adding extra words of admiration. Charlize Theron dubbed her a “GODDESS,” while Reese Witherspoon called her out as a “gorgeous talented woman.”

The birthday post was actually second display of gorgeousness Hayek shared for the occasion. The day before the official party kicked off, she put up another pair of pics and showed off another swimsuit.

“Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow?” she wrote in the caption of that one. Then, to make sure everyone knew that this was a fresh glimpse, she added, “By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday!”

But given how little she’s changed over the years, it would be easy to mistake the swimsuit image for a flashback photo — especially since ringing in another trip around the sun with swimwear is nothing new for the “Frida” actor.

Just last year, she celebrated her big day by posting a pic in which she wore a tiny blue bikini and a big smile.

Not that the stunning star waits for special occasions to share such shots.

Her Instagram is filled with proof that her bathing suit collection just keeps getting better.

But when it comes to the topic of aging, Hayek admits that there’s one thing that’s gotten worse.

In a 2017 interview with Net-A-Porter’s digital magazine, The Edit, the then-50-year-old explained, “The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes. Not the wrinkles — the eyes themselves. I’m such a visual person and (now) I cannot read without depending on glasses. … It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that’s worse than the menopause.”