Most people would be taken aback if a friend shoved their face into a cake on their birthday, but it's something that Salma Hayek actually asked her "Eternals" co-star Angelina Jolie to do for her while they were filming the Marvel movie.

The actor posted a video of the hilarious moment on Instagram back in September and she just revealed what inspired the funny scene on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

During their interview, the singer asked Hayek to explain the unconventional Mexican birthday tradition called "la mordida."

"When the cake comes you make a wish, you blow the candle and then you take a bite of the cake and then somebody behind you whacks you in the head and puts your face inside of the cake. It's very normal in Mexico," she said nonchalantly.

While she was filming "Eternals," Hayek and some of her co-stars and crew members got together for an impromptu party to celebrate her birthday. The actor's agent had sent her a cake and when everyone started clapping and cheering "mordida," the birthday girl turned to Jolie, who was sitting next to her.

"She was like 'What's happening?' and I said, 'Oh, this is a tradition and you're sitting next to me so you get to put (my face into the cake),'" she explained. "She goes 'I'm not gonna do that. Are you guys kidding me?' and I say 'No, no, no it's really a tradition.'"

Hayek went on to give Jolie her blessing and said, "Just do it, it's OK."

Jolie seemed a bit resistant at first, but then she ended up surprising Hayek.

"She was like very girly and all of a sudden she goes like (wam!). She was worse than Valentina (her 14-year-old daughter) and I'm afraid of my daughter when it comes to the mordida but you know what? She'll have a birthday coming," she said and Clarkson burst out into laughter.

In the video, Hayek gets a big mouthful of cake and both she and Jolie laugh.

A bit unconventional? Yes. Hilarious? Yes!