SAG-AFTRA clarifies Halloween costume guidelines amid strike

The best way to scare the studios this Halloween? Avoid dressing up as characters from struck series and movies.

As striking actors enter spooky season, SAG-AFTRA issued a statement over the weekend clarifying its guidelines released to members looking to “celebrate Halloween this year while also staying in solidarity” with the strike.

“Choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc.),” the actors union recommended in a statement Oct. 18. The guild also suggests actors “don’t post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media,” as to not give the studios any additional publicity. As SAG-AFTRA fights for a better contract with the AMPTP, striking actors are prohibited from doing press for struck shows and films.

The post encourages members to “dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show.”

The guidelines were met with criticism. Former SAG-AFTRA president Melissa Gilbert responded with a post on Instagram, writing, “THIS is what you guys come up with? Literally no one cares what anyone wears for Halloween.”

Ryan Reynolds also quipped in a tweet posted on X: “I look forward to screaming ‘scab’ at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn.”

In response, SAG-AFTRA clarified to NBC News that its rules were “meant to help (members) avoid promoting struck work. ... It does not apply to anyone’s kids.”

Projects under an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA are also presumably in bounds, which means members can safely dress up as the Jacob Elordi Elvis (from A24’s strike-proof “Priscilla”) but not Austin Butler’s King of Rock n’ Roll from Warner Bros.’ movie. Carmy from “The Bear” is off limits, but don’t fret — there’s still time to bulk up and trick or treat as Jeremy Allen White from A24’s upcoming wrestling pic “The Iron Claw.”

Negotiations between SAG and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios and streamers including TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal, are set to resume Oct. 24. This will be the first time both sides will meet after negotiations broke down earlier this month.