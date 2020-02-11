Melissa Joan Hart has reunion with 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' cast — see the pics

Woo-hoo! The cast of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" reunited!

Melissa Joan Hart and her co-stars on the hit 1990s television series took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos from their magical reunion.

"Last night was a #woohoo kinda night! 100 members of our cast and crew got together for a casual hang out and reminisced about all things 90’s, Magic and filling the gaps in the last 17 years," Hart captioned one pic.

She added several hashtags, including #harveyandsabrinaforever.

Soleil Moon Frye, Elisa Donovan and Melissa Joan Hart appear together in a scene from "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Alamy

The photo finds Hart standing alongside castmates Soleil Moon Frye, Nate Richert, Trevor Lissauer, Jenna Leigh Green, Elisa Donovan, Tara Strong, Alimi Ballard, Curtis Andersen and China Shavers.

Hart showed off her spellbinding powers when she played good witch Sabrina in the original series, which aired from September 1996 to May 2000 on ABC, and from September 2000 to April 2003 on The WB.

Donovan, who played Morgan Cavanaugh, one of Sabrina's college roommates, shared her own gallery filled with pics from the get-together, writing, "NO WORDS for how much fun this night was!!"

"I love these people, and even after so many years it was like not a day had passed. Stayed up later than a grown up should and really feeling it today but it is beyond worth it!" she wrote, adding, "Thank you @melissajoanhart and @paulajhart56 for bringing us all together again. You ladies truly know the meaning of family and you’ve brought magic to lots of us."

Ballard, who played Quizmaster Albert on the show, shared his own photo, hashtagging it #BoundlessGratitude.

Hart reunited with Richert, who played Sabrina's boyfriend Harvey, and two other co-stars, Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick, in 2018 to say good luck to the stars of Netflix's much spookier reboot, "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

Hart sported a kicky "Witches Be Crazy" T-shirt in a video the foursome filmed. "From our coven to yours," they all cheered, "best witches."