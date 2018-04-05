share tweet pin email

Calling all "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" fans!

Last September, Variety magazine revealed a reboot was in the works for the spooky teen series— and now, finally, fans get a first pic.

Well, itâs out there. A 1st look at Harvey and Sabrina from the âChilling Adventures of #Sabrina.â ADORBS, right? pic.twitter.com/9n8cznpv2c — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 4, 2018

On Wednesday, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa‏, the showrunner of the as-yet-untitled Netflix series, tweeted the first photo of its stars, Kiernan Shipka, as teen witch Sabrina Spellman, and Ross Lynch, as her boyfriend Harvey Kinkle.

"Well, it’s out there. A 1st look at Harvey and Sabrina from the 'Chilling Adventures of #Sabrina.' ADORBS, right?," he wrote.

Shipka is best known for her portrayal of Sally Draper on "Mad Men," while Lynch is a member of the pop band R5.

Getty Images Melissa Joan Hart played Sabrina in the original series, while Kiernan Shipka takes over the role for Netflix's darker reboot.

Of course, lovable Melissa Joan Hart showed off her magical powers when she played Sabrina in the original series, which aired from September 1996 to May 2000 on ABC, and from September 2000 to April 2003 on The WB.

But it sounds like the new "Sabrina" will be a bit more dark.

Based on Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack’s "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" comics, the new show "imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft," reports TV Line.

That echoes Variety's initial report, which described the reboot as being "tonally in the vein of horror classics like 'Rosemary’s Baby' and 'The Exorcist.'"

Guess fans will just have to see for themselves — and they'll have plenty of chances: The reboot's already been scheduled for two scary seasons.

No word yet on when the new "Sabrina" premieres.