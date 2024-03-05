Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Barry Keoghan was Sabrina Carpenter’s No. 1 fan as she opened for Taylor Swift at the recent “Eras” Tour stops in Singapore.

Keoghan was captured, in a fan video, reacting to a specific moment from Carpenter’s set. The singer has turned the end of her song “Nonsense” into a moment. She ad libs the end of the song, typically with references to the city or place she’s performing in.

The improvised "Nonsense" lyrics are sometimes daring, and they were in this case. Carpenter sings, “He said that he wishes he was on me / Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi / Singapore, I hope you like my songy!” Jewel Changi is an airport and a retail center home to the world's tallest indoor waterfall.

At the end of this version, Keoghan claps for Carpenter with his hands in the air.

The two, who are rumored to be dating, have been photographed on outings in L.A. and have been seen together during the Asia stop of the “Eras” tour.

Fan videos captured the two hugging at the "Eras Tour", with Carpenter running off stage and into Keoghan's arms. During Swift's performance, they were seen standing near each other, sometimes shoulder-to-shoulder.

The “Girl Meets World” alum began opening for Swift in August for the Latin America leg of her "Eras Tour," then joined Swift in Australian cities in addition to Singapore.

For the Feb. 23 show in Sydney, Australia, a weather delay ended up canceling Carpenter’s opening act for that concert. So, Swift had them perform a medley of “White Horse” and “Coney Island” together. Carpenter said she “never saw this sh-- coming” on Instagram.

“i love you so so so dearly taylor. always have always will. thank you Sydney for making me feel so welcome!!” she wrote.

Keoghan and Carpenter haven’t commented on the relationship. However, he left a queen emoji on Carpenter’s post of her singing “White Horse” with Swift.

Carpenter and Keoghan both had standout professional years in 2023. Keoghan, 31, was nominated for his first Academy Award for his role in “Banshees of Inisherin,” then made waves in "Saltburn" out earlier this year. Carpenter, 24, went on tour for her album “Emails I Can’t Send” and released a Christmas album, then joined Swift on her tour.

Keoghan is a new dad to almost 19-month-old Brando, whom he shares with ex Alyson Sandro, an orthodontist from Scotland.