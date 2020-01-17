Ryan Reynolds wishes Betty White happy 98th birthday (with Sandra Bullock's help)

Happy birthday to big and small screen legend Betty White!

The venerable star turned 98 on Friday, and we’re not the only ones sending our regards. Just check out this message a couple of her Hollywood pals recorded in her honor.

Actor, producer and irreverent birthday-wisher Ryan Reynolds teamed up with Sandra Bullock for a part sweet (Bullock’s part) and a part hilarious (Reynold’s part) video in which they compete for White's affections.

After swapping lyrics in a round of “Happy Birthday to You,” Bullock declares that she loves their co-star from 2009’s “The Proposal” more than Reynolds does.

Sandra Bullock, Betty White, Ryan Reynolds show each other some love in 2009's "The Proposal." Everett Collection

“What does Sandy do for you every year?” the leading man asks. “I mean, does she show up and hand deliver flowers to you? … Wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets? Just like you requested?”

Adding his own answer, he wraps up with birthday wishes with a resolute “Doubt it.”