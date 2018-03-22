share tweet pin email

Nothing says "love" quite like an underhanded comment about one of your spouse’s hit movies.

Ryan Reynolds shows wife Blake Lively some major "love" in the new trailer for "Deadpool 2," released Thursday, with a knock on her 2005 film "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." (Warning: There's profanity in the video below.)

The trailer for the sequel, which is due out in May, wraps up with Reynolds' Deadpool offering some advice — and making a not-so-nice reference to Lively’s film.

“Doing the right thing is messy, but if you wanna fight for what’s right, sometimes you have to fight dirty,” he tells his pals. “And that is why 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' is pure pornography.”

Lively starred in the chick flick opposite Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn. The movie, based on Ann Brashares' 2001 novel about a group of friends determined to keep in touch one summer via a shared pair of perfect jeans, later received a sequel in 2008.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link TODAY loves ... Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Play Video - 1:07 TODAY loves ... Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Play Video - 1:07

This isn’t the first time that Reynolds and Lively have made faux jibes at one another for the public's amusement.

Last August, Reynolds wished Lively a happy 30th birthday with a post to Instagram — the only caveat being that Lively was cropped out almost entirely from the photo of the two posing together, leaving only Reynolds in the frame.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

A few months later, Lively got her revenge. For Reynolds’ 41st birthday, she tweeted a photo of Reynolds alongside the other Hollywood Ryan, Ryan Gosling, with her husband all but cut out of the photo.

“Happy birthday, baby,” she captioned the post, followed by a GIF of herself fake-punching Reynolds.

The internet immediately lit up with reactions from fans, ranging from cheers for the couple’s no-holds-barred love to declarations of Lively as the indisputable winner.

“SAVAGE,” one user wrote along with a skull emoji.

Let the Reynolds vs. Lively games continue!