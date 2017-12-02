Ryan Reynolds shares adorable throwback photo for his brother's birthday

share tweet pin email

Ryan Reynolds is a man of many talents, including hilarious and heartwarming birthday posts.

The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram Friday with an adorable childhood photo to share some birthday love for older brother Jeff Reynolds.

“I may have three older brothers, but only one Jeff. You were the first friend I ever had,” Reynolds wrote in his caption, before having a little fun with it. “If there was ever a fire and I had to choose a family member to save, obviously it’d be me. But if I had time to save one more ... and I knew it was safe to re-enter the burning building, you can be damn sure I’d call the fire department. They’re experts in the field and have top quality safety gear. Not to mention experience in these matters. I love you. Happy Birthday.”

Fans count on Reynolds for his playful birthday shout-outs.

When his wife Blake Lively turned 30 earlier this year, the “Deadpool” star shared an equally amusing Instagram tribute.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

“Happy birthday to my amazing wife,” Reynolds captioned a handsome photo of himself and a fraction of his wife’s face.

A few months later, however, Lively proved that two can play the strategic cropping game. In her own message for Reynolds’ birthday, she posted a photo of her husband’s left eye and ear alongside Ryan Gosling.