Ryan Reynolds responds after Betty White says he ‘can’t get over his thing for me’

Ryan Reynolds is slamming the media — in the most hilariously tongue-in-cheek way — for "exploiting" his alleged former romance with television legend Betty White.

On Thursday, the "Deadpool" star, 45, tweeted a link to a People article celebrating White's upcoming 100th birthday. In the article, Reynolds gushes over the former "Golden Girls" star, who repays Reynolds by joking that he's harbored a crush on her for years.

"I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me," said White, "but Robert Redford is The One."

Reynolds kept up the cute ruse in his tweet, writing, "I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."

It's not the first time that Reynolds, who played White’s grandson in the 2009 comedy "The Proposal," has pretended to pine for White. In fact, in his birthday tributes to White each year, he revives the rumor (that either he or White happily started) that the former co-stars are more than just friends.

In January 2019, Reynolds posted a throwback pic of him and White appearing together on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

"I don’t usually post about ex-girlfriends," he captioned it. "But Betty’s special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."

The year before, the Canadian actor, who's been married to Blake Lively since 2012, helped White ring in her 96th birthday by sharing an image of his "Deadpool" character celebrating with two of White's favorite foods, a martini and a hot dog, alongside a portrait of White enjoying her own hot dog.

And last year, Reynolds honored White's 98th birthday by enlisting Sandra Bullock, who starred alongside him and White in "The Proposal," to join him in a video that found them competing for White’s affections.

While Bullock's tribute to White was rated PG, Reynolds couldn't help but once again reference his undying passion.

In a message that would have delighted Sue Ann Nivens, White's sex-obsessed "Mary Tyler Moore Show" character, Reynolds reminded White just why she should choose him over Bullock.

"What does Sandy do for you every year?" he asked. “I mean, does she show up and hand-deliver flowers for you? … Wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets? Just like you requested?”

Reynolds answered his own question with a desperate "doubt it."

