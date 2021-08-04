Ryan Reynolds opens up about Alex Trebek's 'bittersweet' appearance in new film

The late Alex Trebek only plays a small role in Ryan Reynolds' latest film, but he certainly left a lasting impression on the actor.

In a new interview, Reynolds opens up about what it was like to work with Trebek, who died in November 2020 at the age of 80 after an ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer.

The former "Jeopardy!" host made a cameo in the upcoming film "Free Guy," which hits theaters August 13 and Reynolds shared new behind-the-scenes details about their interaction with E!

"We shot that separately, actually after the film had been completely done and dusted and completed," Reynolds told E! News' “Daily Pop” on Wednesday. "Alex was kind enough to jump in and do this little cameo for us. I was just so blown away by how sweet he was to do that."

Reynolds, 44, also befriended Trebek off set and said he greatly admired the Hollywood legend.

"Even right up shortly before he passed away, I talked to him on the phone about a charity initiative he was trying to launch," he said. "This guy was really made of good stuff right until the end. Having him in the movie is certainly bittersweet, that's for sure."

In the film "Free Guy," Reynolds plays Guy, a bank teller who realizes that he's a background player in a video game. The actor has starred in a wide variety of roles, but he said this one felt particularly special.

"I would say it's probably my favorite movie I've ever done, mostly because I grew up watching Amblin movies about wish fulfillment," Reynolds said. "I just feel like the last few years have been so hard on so many people, not just in this country but all over the world. It's great working on and being a part of a movie that is just this unabashed ball of joy."

Reynolds' character might be living in a video game, but in real life, the father of three doesn't actually have that much time to engage in a bit of gaming.

"I have three daughters, six and under, there's no video games. Honestly, I throw confetti at myself if I just have time to make breakfast in the mornings," he said.

The actor and his wife, Blake Lively, tend to keep a low profile but the couple stepped out last weekend to celebrate the anniversary of their first date. Lively posted a photo of the pair at the Boston restaurant, O Ya. In the sweet shot, Lively could be seen wearing a white button-down dress with black polka dots.

In a separate Instagram story, the mother of three said she opted for a comfy pair of sandals as her footwear choice.

"10 years later. We still go out on our 'first date'. But in much more comfortable shoes," she wrote.