share tweet pin email

Ryan Reynolds, always the jokester.

The "Deadpool" actor put a little twist on the traditional sweet social media birthday post on Friday when he wished his wife, Blake Lively, a happy 30th birthday.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” he captioned a photo of the pair at the 2014 Met Gala. The only problem was that Lively was largely cropped out of the frame, leaving Reynolds nearly solo in the picture.

Fans of the couple appreciated the playful trolling and complimented Reynolds, 40, on his fun-loving ways.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Ryan Reynolds edits Blake Lively out of birthday Instagram post Play Video - 0:23 Ryan Reynolds edits Blake Lively out of birthday Instagram post Play Video - 0:23

“Hahaha true love!” one fan wrote. Added another, “Wife? Where is she? I can’t see any wife.”

(Lively celebrated her birthday during the weekend with a get-together that included fellow actress Anna Kendrick.)

Both Reynolds and Lively have been known to crack jokes on social media, sometimes at each other’s expense.

In April, Lively shared a photo of Reynolds accidentally photobombing a shot of John Legend performing at the TIME 100 Gala. She added the caption, “Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know ... you deserve this @time 100 honor ... If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend.”

Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know... you deserve this @time 100 honor ... If only my husband wasn't blocking you in this shot. I'm so sorry @johnlegend A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

Other times, however, the pair does manage to be earnest in their praise of one another. In December, when Reynolds was honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lively took to Instagram to gush about her husband.

Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today. @vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable ...Always has been, but now we have a fancy 🌟to show for it. 😊 A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

“@vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable ... Always has been, but now we have a fancy (star) to show for it,” she captioned the photo.

Reynolds and Lively married in 2012, two years after they met on the set of "The Green Lantern." They have two daughters, 2-year-old James and 11-month-old Ines.