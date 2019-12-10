The annual Comic Con Experience in in São Paulo, Brazil, boasted a big lineup of superhero stars and action-fantasy filmmakers over the weekend, but only one of them performed a daring escape right in front of fans.

“Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds decided to get up close and personal with the crowd during the panel for his upcoming adventure-comedy, “Free Guy,” and moments after he hopped down from the stage, the barricade that separated him from the fans came tumbling down.

QUASE QUE O RYAN VAI KKKK E O JOE RINDO KKK #CCXP19 pic.twitter.com/tQ3j2gtO9v — 𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 🚀 (@ikarisegertxn) December 7, 2019

Attendees tweeted videos from the event showing Reynolds approach the barricade as fans lunged forward in excitement at the very same moment, bringing the barricade (and the fans) crashing down.

Good thing Reynolds is fast on his feet!

o Brasil sem estruturas pra receber o evento que é Ryan Reynolds #CCXP19 pic.twitter.com/GCEjZ8lmq7 — laercio uniter (@laercioloveKARD) December 7, 2019

Barreira cede e quase cai em cima de Ryan Reynolds na CCXP #Diversão > https://t.co/CViiPD6nqj pic.twitter.com/DjFED4UAL0 — Terra Entretenimento (@TerraDiversaoBR) December 7, 2019

But according to the 43-year-old, his biggest concern wasn’t his own safety.

"Well, ordinance collapsed and that was a little … I think it looked worse than it was," he told "Entertainment Tonight". “All I was worried about were the people that were … what you could tell is that they were falling, like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine,' and it's like, 'Oh, but that leg is going to go,' so I jumped out. But it was, yeah, everyone was fine."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made an agreement before he left for Comic Con — he had to come back “in one piece.” Evan Agostini / AP

The actor's quick footwork also may have saved him from some trouble back home.

Reynolds is married to actress Blake Lively, and they have three children together. Before he left for the convention, she issued one rule.

"My only job that Blake said as I was leaving was, 'Just come home in one piece,'" he explained. “So that was my only job."