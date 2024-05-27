Ryan Phillippe posts throwback with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon: ‘We were hot’

Ryan Phillippe has a case of nostalgia. The actor shared a throwback photo of him and his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon to his Instagram story.

The former couple married in 1999 and split in 2006. In that time, they had a daughter, Ava Phillippe, born in 1999, and son Deacon, born in 2003.

"We were hot and drenched in late '90s angst," Phillippe wrote below a picture of him and Witherspoon. "Such a cooler time than today," he added.

The photo appears to be from the 2001 "Legally Blonde" premiere in Southhampton. Both wore striped ensembles: She was in a black and white halter dress, he in a baby blue collared tank top.

Witherspoon reflected on getting married in her early 20s on the British talk show "Lorraine" in 2017. She connected her "Home Again" character, who has an affair with a younger man after years of marriage, to her own life.

“What do you do when you get to 40, and you made a decision when you were 25 to get married and have kids? I mean, I got married when I was 23, and I had two kids by the time I was 27. So I don’t know, you know, sometimes it’s good to know yourself.”

She added, “I would never change anything.”

Witherspoon later married agent Jim Toth and had a son, Tennessee Toth, born in 2012. They divorced in 2023 after 12 years together. Ryan Phillippe has a daughter, Kai, born in 2011, with former girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

Witherspoon and Phillippe both attended son Deacon Phillippe's album release in 2023, with Phillippe calling it an "awesome night (with) family and friends."