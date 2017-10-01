share tweet pin email

Did you know that Ryan Gosling saved jazz?

Because Gosling, 36, saved jazz. And as the host of this week's "Saturday Night Live" season premiere, saving jazz was just about all Gosling could talk about.

"I haven't felt this excited since I saved jazz," the actor and jazz-saver opened his monologue. "I did this movie 'La La Land' and then everyone was saying I saved jazz. I guess it was dying and I saved it."

But while Gosling might seem self-satisfied over the fact that he saved jazz, don't worry — saving jazz hasn't robbed him of his perspective.

"I was the last person who thought he would save jazz," Gosling explained. "I mean, I was like — me, Ryan Gosling? I'm, like, a white kid from Canada. I guess I can try and save jazz. So I did."

Lionsgate "La La Land," also known as the film in which Ryan Gosling saved jazz.

Even while attempting to promote his new movie, "Blade Runner 2049," it was hard for Gosling to avoid referencing another recent project — the one in which he saved jazz.

"The budget for 'Blade Runner' was insane. It was like 9 billion ... almost as many notes as there are in jazz," Gosling said. "But jazz just isn't about the notes you play, it's about the notes you don't play, you know what I mean? Oh, I'm so glad I saved jazz."

Finally, "SNL" cast member Kenan Thompson had had enough. Thompson, 39, stormed the stage, scolding Gosling for his tenuous explanation of jazz history before calling Gosling a "bad ambassador for jazz."

"La La Land" co-star Emma Stone even made a surprise cameo to try and shut down Gosling's jazz-splaining.

SNL Their impromptu reunion was the best thing since Ryan Gosling saved jazz.

"Ryan, you didn't save jazz," said Stone, 28. "How many times have we talked about this?

"You didn't save jazz," Stone continued with a smile and a cigarette. "We saved jazz."

Be careful, you two. It's only a matter of time before someone else tries to take credit for saving jazz ....

President Trump (still played by Alec Baldwin, 59, despite talk that Baldwin might abandon the role) has done tremendous work for jazz. He has the best jazz. Everybody knows it!

Actually, saving jazz wasn't on Baldwin-as-Trump's agenda this week. But he did have a very, um, intimate meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, portrayed by Kate McKinnon. (While McKinnon, 33, has hung up her pantsuit for now, we're happy to see she hasn't retired from political parody.)

HGTV's "Property Brothers" were also on the chopping block in a spoof called "The Fliplets," in which Gosling starred as one of three home-renovating brothers. He had an existential streak.

"Rather than face the demons that they have, they go city to city trying to build a home they never had!" Gosling's character deadpanned, later countering his brothers' tales of childhood building experiments with his own memory of watching a man get hit by a bus.

Nothing is safe from the satire machine that is "SNL."

Well, except jazz. Because Ryan Gosling saved it.