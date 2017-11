share tweet pin email

Actor Ryan Eggold is Hoda Kotb’s guest co-host on TODAY Friday, and he has a startling new look – short hair and a mustache – that he explains is for a role in an upcoming movie set in the 1970s. He also talks about a startling new development for Tom Keen, his character on “The Blacklist” (but in case you haven’t seen this week’s episode, we’re not going to tell you what it is!).