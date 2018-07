Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talk with Ryan Eggold about his upcoming role in the Spike Lee film, “BlacKkKlansman.” The movie follows the true story of an African-American detective who set out to infiltrate and expose the Klu Klux Klan. “It takes you a moment to sort of get comfortable going to that … ugly place,” Eggold said.