Hoda Kotb’s guest co-host is Ryan Eggold of “The Blacklist,” who talks about what he’s been up to, including a new show called “New Amsterdam” and a visit to Copenhagen. As for Hoda, she’s a little bleary-eyed after returning from Memphis, where she sat down with Kim Kardashian West and the grandmother whose prison sentence was commuted by President Trump, Alice Marie Johnson.