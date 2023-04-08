Russell Crowe's ex-wife had some kind words for the actor on his 59th birthday.

More than a decade after the couple split, Crowe's ex Danielle Spencer sweetly sent birthday wishes to the actor on the same day that would have been their 20-year anniversary.

Spencer shared a sepia-toned photo on her Instagram feed April 7, which captured Crowe smiling as he wrapped his arms around his two sons, Charles and Tennyson. In the caption, she penned a short message dedicated to her ex.

“Twenty years ago today, I married the father of my boys,” she wrote. “While it is no longer our anniversary, it is still that guy’s birthday. Happy Birthday @russellcrowe.”

Spencer added several hashtags at the end of the caption, writing, “#birthday #birthdaywishes #ex #father #russellcrowe #family #friends.”

Crowe and Spencer initially met on the set of the 1990 movie “The Crossing.” They went on to tie the knot on April 7, 2003, with the ceremony held at Crowe’s farm located in Nana Glen, Australia.

The couple welcomed their older son, Charles, Dec. 21, 2003. Their younger son, Tennyson, was born July 7, 2006.

After nine years of marriage, the couple split in 2012. Several years later, Crowe revealed on Twitter in April 2018 that the couple were officially divorced.

“In other news ... yesterday , April 9th , 2018 at 12:30pm Eastern Daylight time (Aus) ... I officially became divorced,” he tweeted. “Thank you linesman . Thank you ball boys.”

Though the couple have been separated since 2012, Spencer has shared several tributes to Crowe and their family over the years.

Spencer posted another throwback photo of the family of four back in March. In the snap shared on Instagram, Spencer and Crowe posed with their sons as everyone smiled wide for the camera.

“Throwback.. This old family photo just popped up,” she wrote in the caption. “Looks like we’re having fun.”

Spencer wrote several hashtags at the end of her message, adding, “#sons #myboys #family #memories #oldtimes #goodtimes.”

Spencer also shared her support for her ex-husband after the death of his father March 30, 2021.

On Instagram, to mark the actor's birthday in April 2021, Spencer posted an old photo of the family together, as well as a snap of Crowe posing with his two sons.

"It has been a very tough & sad week for the Crowe family," she wrote in the caption. "Wishing you some happiness on your birthday today Russell."

Crowe shared news of his father's death at age 85 on Twitter, writing in part, "My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away."

"I had a father who’s pride in my efforts gave me strength," he wrote in a later tweet. "I had a father who was married to my mother for 59 years and 4 months. Until death, they had never parted."

He added, "I had a father I wish for everyone else. Grief has a thousand shards, but love is stronger."