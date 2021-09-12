RuPaul ties record as most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history

Go ahead and put your money on another Emmy competition program win next Sunday for "RuPaul's Drag Race." If the Creative Arts Emmys are any indication, and they usually are, Television Academy voters are ready to give the VH1 show a fourth consecutive victory in the category.

That would tie "RuPaul's Drag Race" with "The Voice" as the second-most honored series in the competition category since it began in 2003. Only "The Amazing Race," with ten, has more. (It's a bone of contention with plenty in the industry that although this category has now existed for nearly two decades, just four shows have won.)

RuPaul. Albert Sanchez / CBS

"RuPaul's Drag Race" is on fire, starting with RuPaul Charles, who won the host for a reality or competition program for a sixth consecutive time. (Ru had already made history by breaking the record in the category last year, this just further cements his dominance.)

Charles is also poised to make history in another way: Per his reps, he has now tied the record for the most Emmy wins by a person of color (tied with cinematographer Donald A. Morgan). If "RuPaul's Drag Race" wins at next week's Emmys for competition program, which we have just written is very likely, he will break the record, with 11.

The cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" season six on June 24, 2021 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Empire State Realty

The show won four during the Sunday afternoon Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, the second of three events held this weekend. "Drag Race" also nabbed the win for directing a reality program (for Nick Murray), which "Drag Race" had last won in 2018 (last year it went to Netflix's "Cheer"). Also adding to the franchise's dominance: "RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked" won the unstructured reality category -- its first win there. ("Cheer" won there.)

RuPaul in 2019. WireImage

"Drag Race" additionally repeated its casting for a reality program win, which it also picked up last year, as well as picture editing for a structured reality or competition show (another repeat from 2020). So all told, the franchise actually won five this year so far.

RuPaul in 1992. Getty Images

In other words, Television Academy voters like what they like, and that's great news for the incumbents in the annual Emmy race -- and perhaps a bit discouraging for those aiming to break through. There are always the newcomers that arrive and dominate (witness what we're about to see with "Ted Lasso"), but during the second of three Creative Arts Emmys, a lot of familiar faces were once again honored.

"Queer Eye" landed its fourth consecutive win for structured reality program, for example. That's a milestone for the show, as it now ties "Shark Tank" for most-ever wins in the category (which was launched in 2001).

Maya Rudolph once again won character voice-over performance for "Big Mouth" as Connie the Hormone Monstress, among others, making it her second year in a row. (And likely setting the stage later on Sunday for another guest actress in a comedy win). Other returning winners included the fourth consecutive win for "Life Below Zero" in outstanding cinematography for a reality program.