Rumer Willis speaks out against body-shamers: 'Something I will not stand for'

Rumer Willis is calling out body-shamers in a powerful new post and urging them to keep their unfiltered thoughts about someone else's body to themselves.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore said she wanted to speak out after she received some "really inappropriate" comments on a fun photo she shared with her Instagram followers.

"I know I don't need to do this but in a effort to spread some awareness and shed some light on body shaming tactics i felt the need to share. After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took," Willis, 32, wrote.

She said the photo was in "a weird angle that even made me feel like I looked smaller than I do in real life."

Rumer Willis said she won't stand for body shaming of any kind and urged people to think again before publicly commenting on someone else's body. rumerwillis/Instagram

Nevertheless, Willis wanted to use her experience to send a message that she won't tolerate any type of body-shaming, whether the comments are about her or someone else.

"But regardless even though you may think it's your job or even your right to leave your unfiltered thoughts or judgements about my body for me and others to read... it's not," she wrote.

Willis added that commenting about someone's weight in a public forum is not the best way to approach a potential situation when someone could be privately struggling with an eating disorder.

"Also just to give clarity if I was really struggling with any kind of food issues (which I'm gratefully not) coming for me in my comments and telling me how I'm too skinny or I need to eat is absolutely not helpful and extremely body shaming," she wrote. "If you were actually concerned for my health snd welfare or anyone you think may be actually struggling send them a dm and have a private conversation and really ask how they are doing and if they would like support instead of posting inflammatory public comments."

She ended her post with a powerful reminder.

"Body shaming of any kind is something I will not stand for," she wrote.

Willis has spoken out in the past about her experiences with bullies. As a teenager, she said she was cruelly taunted by online bullies who called her "potato head."

In 2016, Willis wrote an essay for TODAY about her experience with self-love and using her voice to stand up for others.

"I began realizing just how important my voice was after people reached out to me, telling me I'd made them feel better about things like bullying. After I did 'Dancing with the Stars' and talked about bullying, so many of them would tell me that my voice and my presence in that discussion gave them confidence," she wrote. "It's a huge reason I continue to share and use my voice."