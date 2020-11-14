Rumer Willis says dad Bruce wants her to have a son: 'I need some male energy'

Rumer Willis is feeling the pressure from her dad, Bruce Willis, to have kids and in particular, a son.

Willis, who turned 32 in August, was a guest host on "The Talk" Friday and opened up about the pressures of dating and why she's waiting to start a family.

"Even my dad puts pressure on me and he is so out of even who I'm dating at all, but he, over the quarantine was like, 'So I'd like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group,'" Willis said. "It's a lot of women obviously. He has five daughters and my mom and my stepmom so there's just a lot of female energy."

According to Willis, her father is ready to be a grandparent. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The elder Willis shares daughters Rumer, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, with his ex-wife, Demi Moore. He's also father to Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, whom he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.

"If I had a son, I guarantee you guys, my dad would somehow try to come in and kidnap him, hijack the child, try and take him away," Willis continued.

"But it’s important to wait," she added. "I think it’s so important not to rush in and have it be about the lust or about, you know, that immediate connection, and building a real foundation.”

Willis didn't say if she is currently dating anyone but as E! News reported in September, she has been photographed out and about in Los Angeles with Armie Hammer, sparking speculation about whether they're dating.

The singer has had plenty of quality time with her father during quarantine. The "Die Hard" star spent the first part of lockdown in Idaho with ex-wife Demi Moore and his three adult daughters before joining up with the rest of his family in May.

"It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute," Scout Willis said on the "Dopey" podcast in April. "They’re both such nerdy, adorable, ‘90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in L.A. It’s been pretty cute.