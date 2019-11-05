Rumer Willis wanted no part of seeing her family expand.

Willis, 31, joined her sister Tallulah, 25, and their mother, Demi Moore, on the latest episode of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk,” for an eye-opening interview covering their relationship with the “Ghost” actress.

Rumer, 31, got candid about how she felt when she learned her mother wanted to have a baby with Ashton Kutcher.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away,” she said. “I think also, when she wanted to have another baby and then it wasn’t happening, and there was so much focus on that, it was like ‘Oh, we’re not enough.'”

Moore was 42 when she had a miscarriage about six months into her pregnancy and couldn’t get pregnant again. The attempt to have another child led to problems between Rumer and Moore.

“Part of the reason I moved out of the house was, I think after you had a miscarriage, I literally was just like, ‘Why are you so desperate to have another kid?’ And I couldn’t stand the idea,” Rumer said.

Eventually, she realized what her mother must have been going through.

“But then I found these pictures, and I was like, ‘Oh my god,' she said. "I saw how big her stomach was, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I was so insensitive. I never once went to you and said, ‘I’m so sorry’ (or) ‘Are you okay?'”

Moore, 56, shares Rumer and Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis, who went on to marry Emma Heming in 2009. Moore and Willis are also parents to a third daughter, Scout, 28, who wasn’t part of the “Red Table Talk” episode.

Moore and Kutcher had a tumultuous marriage, which effected the relationship the actress had with her three daughters. Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images

Moore and Kutcher married in 2005 and divorced in 2013. In her new memoir “Inside Out,” Moore opens up about the pain of losing a child.

“I can’t even really bring fully to words how lost, empty, desperate, confused … I really lost sight of everything that was right in front of me, which was the family that I had,” she wrote of the daughter she had planned to name Chaplin Ray.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis (Bruce’s wife) and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore's 'Inside Out' book party on Sept. 23, 2019 in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

After the miscarriage, Moore writes in her book that she tried to get pregnant again, but wound up drinking heavily and using Vicodin. Scout and Tallulah would go three years without speaking to their mother, while Rumer “would go in and out.”

“My addiction to Ashton, that was probably almost more devastating because it, it took me seriously away emotionally,” Moore said on “Red Table Talk.”