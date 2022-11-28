William and Kate are visiting the U.S. Will they see Harry and Meghan?

Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, will be flying to the United States this week, which will mark the first time the couple has visited the United States since Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle moved to California in March 2020.

Royal watchers may be wondering if they will catch a glimpse of a mini family reunion between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

NBC Senior International Correspondent Keir Simmons has a prediction.

The royals expert stopped by TODAY on Monday, Nov. 28, and spoke about Prince William and the former Kate Middleton’s scheduled trip to Boston. According to Simmons, Kensington Palace is referring to the couple’s first tour to the U.S. since 2014 as their “Super Bowl.”

On Friday, Dec. 2, the pair will be attending an awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, an initiative founded by the Prince of Wales to help tackle the world’s environmental problems.

TODAY’S Hoda Kotb wondered if there would be time during the philanthropic trip for a get-together with Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex. Simmons said that won’t happen.

“Not a chance,” Simmons replied. “Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be here in New York for (the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Awards) a week later. They won’t see each other.”

He added that there is an elephant in the room when it comes to “competition between the two couples.” However, Simmons said the possible underlying tension will not be addressed by the palace or members of the royal family.

The four were reunited earlier this year for multiple events as they commemorated the life of Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96 on Sept. 8.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Hoda then pointed out that the Prince and Princess of Wales’s visit will take place about a week before Netflix’s docuseries about Prince Harry, 38, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, will be released on Dec. 8.

Simmons shared that there is “nervousness” within the royal palaces about the documentary and Prince Harry’s upcoming book, “Spare,” arriving in book stores on Jan. 10, 2023.

“I think they would say that their approach is going to be to just get on with the job. I think you’re going to see Kate and William really concentrate on their causes on the charities that they’re espousing when they’re here,” he explained.

Prince William, 40, and his wife will land in Boston on Nov. 30 and participate in a City Hall ceremony with Michelle Wu, the mayor of Boston, and Caroline Kennedy, the current U.S. Ambassador to Australia.

The next step on their itinerary is to tour a Boston area nonprofit organization and startup incubator.

The Prince and Princess of Wales', both 40, New England trip will end at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which is being held at MGM Music Hall near Fenway Park.

At the second annual event, five recipients will be granted about $1.2 million each to assist them in their efforts to rebuild our planet by 2030. The winner will receive medals and gain access to a global network of support for their projects.

Simmons reported that Billie Eilish, Rami Malek and other celebrities will also be in attendance at the awards ceremony.

According to the foundation’s website, an awards ceremony will be held in different cities across the world until 2030. The website also said the foundation is inspiring by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot space exploration mission.