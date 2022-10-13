One of the mourners who waited more than 12 hours in line to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London last month was David Beckham, whose wife said Thursday that the experience "meant so much" to the retired soccer legend.

Fashion mogul Victoria Beckham told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on TODAY about her husband joining the massive crowds waiting to see the queen on Sept. 16 when she was lying in state at London's Westminster Hall.

"David felt very humbled by the experience," she said. "It was something that he really wanted to do. And he is so happy that he did it. He said the experience was something that he struggles to even express. It meant so much to him."

David Beckham, 47, queued up for 14 hours to see the queen, according to his wife.

"He said he met some really amazing people," she said. "He was buying them all doughnuts. He said, 'I met some great, great people,' and he's just so happy he did it."

David Beckham also spoke to Reuters on Sept. 16 while he was waiting in a line that stretched for more than 5 miles.

“I think it’s what I always wanted to do, in all honesty,” he said. “I think we’re all here to celebrate Her Majesty, our queen, so I think it’s special to experience something like this together. It’s what I think she would have wanted.”

The former Spice Girl also had a public moment of her own earlier this month when she broke down in tears while walking the runway during Paris Fashion Week to unveil the 2023 spring/summer collection of her eponymous fashion line.

Her husband and their four children — Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11 — were in attendance.

"I was so emotional because it’s such a big deal for me to have a show in Paris," she said. "It was a real highlight of my career. I had my family there, I had my friends there, and I felt so proud of my team, I really did.

"I was planning on coming out and having a very cool picture taken, and I just broke down when I saw my husband and my children, who are so supportive of what I do."

It's been a big year for their family, as Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot in April with his wife, actor Nicola Peltz, 27, at a ceremony at her family home in Palm Beach, Florida.

"It was a beautiful wedding," Victoria Beckham said. "As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much. What more can you ask for?"

She also shared what has worked for her and her husband while raising four children despite being two of Britain's biggest celebrities during their 23-year marriage.

"I think it's just being close and having good family around us, my parents and David's parents, and just talking to them about everything," she said. "We're very, very present. The kids are happy, hardworking, respectful kids, and that's what you want."