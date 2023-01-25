Sarah Ferguson says she's in 'granny heaven' after daughter Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy news

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is one happy grandmother.

The duchess couldn’t contain her excitement after her daughter, Princess Eugenie, announced that she is pregnant with her second child. To celebrate her family expanding, Ferguson, 63, shared a sweet photo of her grandson and Eugenie’s almost-2-year-old son August playing outdoors.

The duchess wrote how excited she was that “Augie” would soon have someone to play with.

“You will be sharing puddles, Augie!” she captioned her Jan. 24 Instagram post. “Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful.”

Earlier in the day, Eugenie announced that she and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child together.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she wrote alongside a photo of her son hugging her and her baby bump.

Ferguson also commented on her daughter’s post, writing, “Granny heaven.”

Buckingham Palace also released a statement about Eugenie’s pregnancy: “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer. The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

Ferguson shares Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with ex-husband Prince Andrew, Duke of York. This will be Ferguson's third grandchild.

Eugenie and Brooksbank got married in 2018. Two years later, they announced they were expecting their first child, welcoming August, whom they nicknamed “Augie,” in February 2021.

Ferguson became a grandmother for a second time in September 2021 when Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth.

Beatrice is also a stepmother to Mozzi’s son Christopher Woolf from a previous relationship.

Eugenie's new baby will be 13th in the line of succession to the British throne, which also includes Prince William and Prince Harry, we well as their children.