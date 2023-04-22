In a rare glimpse of her son and niece, Princess Eugenie shared some adorable photos of the royal children celebrating Earth Day.

Princess Eugenie posted the picture carousel on Instagram on Saturday, April 22, featuring August and Princess Beatrice's daughter Sierra in awe of the planet.

"It’s World Earth Day and today is all about celebrating our planet and people doing amazing things that help protect it," she wrote.

In the first photo, August and Sienna are pressed up against the glass admiring penguins at the London Zoo. The little ones appear to be wearing jeans, fuzzy jackets and boots in the brisk spring air in the United Kingdom.

The group then took a trip to the BBC Earth Experience, where August and Sienna appeared to marvel at the massive visual presentations showing the globe and the ocean.

"Their vision is to inspire visitors to protect the planet through this immersive experience," Princess Eugenie wrote of the activity.

The princess then shared a couple of pictures from her trip last week cleaning oysters with the Solent Seascape Project, which she said is making an effort to restore coastal marine life.

In the final photo, a man and a young child — which could likely be her husband Jack Brooksbank and son August — are seen walking through a tree filled with pink flowers with a dog.

"Because I love them and they love nature," Princess Eugenie said of the shot.

The princess celebrated August's 2nd birthday in February, sharing a sweet video on Instagram and writing, “You are our world’s greatest joy. Keep dancing and smiling, my angel. Xx.”

Just weeks before, Buckingham Palace announced some big news - Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child with Brooksbank this summer.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she wrote on social media, accompanied by a picture of August kissing her belly.