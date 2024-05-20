See Princess Diana's outfits up for rare auction — including dress she wore during John Travolta dance

Diana, the Princess of Wales, has long been lauded as a fashion icon. And now, in the biggest auction of her dresses since 1997, some of Princess Diana's iconic outfits are up for purchase.

Following the sale of one of Diana's evening dress for more than $1.1 million in December, co-founder of Julien’s Auctions Martin Nolan said on TODAY May 20 that interest in selling more of her garments has skyrocketed.

"Because of that record amount, you're got press, then of course, people started to come to us and say, 'We have this to sell, we have that to sell,'" Nolan said. "So we built this sale. We're still building it, in fact."

More than 150 items will be on the auction block at Julien's Auctions, and Nolan said people can start bidding today on their website, ahead of the online and in-person sale on June 27.

Bethan Holt, fashion director at The Telegraph, said on TODAY that before Diana's death in August 1997, she would use fashion to send messages "in so many ways."

"You could really tell when she was feeling happy or feeling sad depending on the clothes that she was wearing," Holt said. "You could tell when she was feeling brave you could really relate to Diana through the clothes that she wore."

Some of the items available were in TODAY's Studio 1A for co-anchor Savannah Guthrie to see, such as Diana's blue ball gown with silver stars, which she wore to the "Phantom of the Opera" in 1986, a luncheon in 1987 and a ballet performance of "Cinderella."

"She was in touch with fashion economics, Diana, but also she loves to shine a spotlight on designers that were not very well-known," Nolan said.

Buyers can also bid on the silk magenta dress with black lace on top that Diana wore while dancing with actor John Travolta at the White House in 1985.

"This is just an exquisite, beautiful designed gown," Nolan said.

In addition to dresses, one of Diana's iconic yellow power suits with navy trim and gold buttons will also be on the auction block. Diana wore the suit many times as well in the '80s and '90s, including when opening a Red Cross in Hong Kong, visiting a military base in Hong Kong and in London, Nolan said.

A floral shirt dress, an outfit Diana wore with her children, Prince William and Prince Harry, is also available for bidders.

"This is for a chic mom," Nolan said. "She wore it to William's school sports day, Harry's school and St. Mary's Hospital. And again, this is something that's fashionable today."

Some of Diana's accessories are also up for auction, which Nolan described as "unusual," including a wide-brimmed hat Diana wore in Australia, along with matching blue pumps and a bag.

"Just incredible, stylish, chic Diana," Nolan said.