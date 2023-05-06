Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis hold hands at their grandfather's coronation

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis shared a sweet moment at the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles III.

Charlotte and Louis held hands as they stood behind their parents, William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey May 6.

At the ceremony, Charlotte, 8, donned a monochromatic white ensemble from head to toe. She wore an embroidered cape over her white dress, as well as a silver bejeweled headband to match her mother, the former Kate Middleton. Louis, 5, juxtaposed his sister and wore a navy blue suit for the occasion.

A sweet sibling moment. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Prince George was not photographed with his siblings, as he served as a page of honor during his grandfather's coronation. A page of honor is responsible for holding the king's ceremonial robes during the procession into the coronation, which has been held at Westminster Abbey since 1066.

George served as a page of honor alongside Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, son of the Marquess of Cholmondeley and the former Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley; Nicholas Barclay, the grandson of Camilla's friend Sarah Troughton; and Ralph Tollemache, the son of Charles' godsons.

Having the grandchild of a British monarch participate in the coronation ceremony marks a slight break in royal tradition.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Camilla's grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles also participated in the ceremony by serving as her pages of honor.

Gus and Louis Lopes, the twin sons of her daughter Laura Lopes, and Freddy Parker Bowles, her son Tom Parker Bowles' son, served as her pages of honor alongside her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot.

For live updates on the progression of King Charles III’s historic coronation ceremony, the first in 70 years, follow along at TODAY.com.