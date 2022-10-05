A Staten Island Ferry ride has turned into a princess cruise.

Princess Anne, 72, the daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was pictured on Oct. 4 taking a ride on the famous ferry that travels to and from the New York City borough.

Fans got a smile out of seeing the Princess Royal take a ride on the boat many Staten Islanders use to commute to work every day.

"We were pleased to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Anne to the #StatenIslandFerry today," the New York City Department of Transportation tweeted with a photo of Princess Anne looking out over the water from inside the ship.

It’s usually Staten Island royalty Colin Jost and Pete Davidson who are known to ride (and purchase) a Staten Island Ferry, but Princess Anne represented the Britons when she hopped on at the St. George Ferry Terminal and took a ride across New York Harbor.

Fans enjoyed seeing Anne taking in the sights.

"Had I known the Princess Royal was in town I’d have invited her for tea!" one person tweeted.

"Glad Her Royal Highness passed the ferry worker civil service exam. Welcome aboard ma’am," another commenter tweeted.

"I don’t know why, but I find it pretty hilarious to find our municipal leaders taking the royal family on the most mundane of NY transit trips. Next up: Princess Anne takes the 5:48 LIRR to Port Wash!" another person wrote.

"Pete Davidson really started a trend here," the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services tweeted.

Her ferry ride was part of an event involving the National Lighthouse Museum, according to the Staten Island Advance. Anne is a lighthouse enthusiast and the honorary chair for the National Lighthouse Museum's Campaign for Illuminating Future Generations, a fundraising effort to expand and preserve lighthouses, as mentioned on the National Lighthouse Museum's official website.

During this visit, the Advance reported that Anne also toured the museum and gave a speech about the importance of preserving lighthouses. Her visit also comes nearly 65 years to the day that her mother and father, Prince Philip, paid a visit to Staten Island, according to the Advance.

Anne's trip on the ferry happened just over two weeks after Queen Elizabeth's funeral ceremony following her death at 96 last month. Anne was by her mother's side in her final 24 hours, calling it "an honour and a privilege" in a statement.

The queen's only daughter also made history as the first woman to participate in the royal tradition of the Vigil of the Princes, a symbolic watch over the monarch's coffin.