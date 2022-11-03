It takes someone pretty special to upstage the Prince and Princess of Wales.

During a visit to Scarborough, England, in support of young people’s mental health, the royal couple met a little girl dressed up as a princess who handed the former Kate Middleton a bouquet of flowers as the couple knelt down to speak with her.

The girl, identified by People as Callie Rose, also interrupted a speech by William by walking up to him and Kate, sparking laughter from the couple.

“For Catherine and I, the legacy of today, bringing people together and collaborating, showing what can be done when a community helps together collaboratively is really something we’d like to follow on and I hope can be represented more widely across the country,” William said during the speech, as the little girl toddled past, drawing laughs from the crowd.

“So you’re leading where I hope others will follow. Thank you and well done for making it all happen today.”

A young girl in a princess dress waits with some flowers for Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William. WPA Pool / Getty Images

The prince and princess were in Scarborough to speak with a trio of groups that stand to receive funding from The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and Britain’s Two Ridings Community Foundation, according to People.

The couple was in Scarborough to see how the funding will have an impact in the area, as well as meet with people who’ve taken advantage of community organizations that help them to see how those groups can lend assistance to their community.

Kate and William toured The Street, a community center that "offers a thoughtful range of activity spaces alongside office accommodation aimed at not-for-profits and charitable organisations," according to its website.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales meet with children in the nursery during a visit to The Rainbow Centre in Scarborough, England. Chris Jackson / WPA Pool/Getty Images

William and Kate also stopped at The Rainbow Centre, an organization dedicated to providing “practical support to vulnerable people in the local community.” The couple also met children there.