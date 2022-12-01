Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Celtics game during Boston visit

Like so many others, the Prince of Wales has been watching the World Cup 2022 games, but on Wednesday, Nov. 30, he and the Princess of Wales had a chance to engage in a totally different sport.

The British royals, who are currently visiting Boston, Massachusetts, in their first visit to the United States in nearly a decade and their first trip overseas since taking on their new titles, had courtside seats for an NBA faceoff as the Boston Celtics took on the Miami Heat at the Celtics' home arena, TD Garden.

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton sat next to Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu and Governor-elect Maura Healey at the event.

William wore a denim shirt with a navy blazer and black pants, while the Princess of Wales wore a blue jacket and black slacks.

Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu, Governor-elect Maura Healey, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Celtics game. BRIAN SNYDER / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Later in the game the royals were also photographed seated next to Celtics owner Steve Pagliuca, former Celtics player and coach Tom “Satch” Sanders and Emilia Fazzalari, wife of Celtics owner Wyc Grousebeck.

The royals were in Celtics company at the game on Nov. 30. BRIAN SNYDER / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prior to the game starting, the couple's official Twitter shared a photo from courtside, tweeting, "Let’s go Celtics, let’s go!"

Throughout the game, William and Catherine were all smiles as the Celtics took on the Heat.

While at TD Garden, the couple also met with representatives of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, a nonprofit that provides programming and strategic funding to Boston-area organizations that serve at-risk or at-need youths.

The two royals courtside during the Celtics and Heat game. BRIAN SNYDER / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

But the big game wasn't the only eventful moment of the day for the royals.

A couple of hours earlier, William and Catherine were welcomed upon their arrival to Beantown with a City Hall ceremony featuring Mayor Wu, U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and Secretary John Kerry.

It served as the official kickoff for this week's Earthshot Prize celebrations.

The annual Earthshot Prize, first launched in 2020 by Prince William and famed natural historian David Attenborough, is awarded to five winners for their forward-thinking solutions to climate change and other environmental contributions.

This year's Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony will be held Friday, Dec. 2, at the newly opened MGM Music Hall at Fenway, near Boston's iconic Fenway Park.