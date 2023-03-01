Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to ‘vacate’ Frogmore Cottage, spokesperson confirms

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have been asked to move out of their home in the United Kingdom.

“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple’s Archewell Foundation said in an email obtained by TODAY.com on Wednesday, March 1.

Although Prince Harry, 38 and the former Meghan Markle, 41, relocated to California in 2020, they had still maintained their other Windsor home across the pond.

The news of the removal request follows the release of the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir “Spare” last month in which he opened up about being raised in the royal family. His book included multiple bombshell revelations, like his father, King Charles III, not hugging him after Princess Diana died and an alleged fight between him and his brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry and his wife first moved out of Kensington Palace and into their two-story Frogmore Cottage at Windsor in April 2019 before their son Archie, now 3, was born, London’s ITV reported at the time.

Their Frogmore Cottage residence was right next to the Frogmore House where they held their wedding reception after tying the knot in 2018.

When the pair moved into the home, it was already being renovated because it’s the monarchy’s responsibility to maintain buildings with historical significance, according to the Sussex's website at the time. The two said at the time they paid for other updates to the home like fixtures and furnishings.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially lived in the home — though they were also spending time in Canada — with their son until they announced in January 2020 that they were officially taking a "step back" from their senior royal duties.

When they shared their plans to reduce their roles within the royal family, the couple said in multiple statements that they intended to keep their house at Windsor, "with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen."

At the time, Buckingham Palace said the Sussexes also offered to repay for the renovations done to Frogmore Cottage as well.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Jan. 18, 2020.

A few months later, the family then moved to California. A spokesperson for the couple told TODAY.com that they purchased a home in the Santa Barbara area, where they currently live with their son and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” a statement from their spokesperson said at the time. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.”

Before the couple found their West Coast home, the former Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey in a 2021 tell-all interview that Tyler Perry welcomed them into his Los Angeles residence and offered his security team to them in the meantime.

Last year, the filmmaker spoke to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about temporarily finding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a place to stay.

“It was a very difficult time for them,” Perry said, referring to the first months after Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties. “What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love — these two people love each other. They found each other — out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them.”

Perry added, “If I don’t have that, what she and Harry have, I don’t want it — that’s really amazing.”