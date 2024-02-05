What Prince Harry has shared about his relationship with King Charles

King Charles III personally reached out to his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to tell them about his cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace officials confirmed to NBC News on Feb. 5 that the reports of the 75-year-old king telling his sons about his diagnosis personally are correct.

The palace announced earlier the same day that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, and later revealed that Prince Harry will fly home to England to be by his father's side.

The king's estrangement in recent years from his younger son, 39, has sparked headlines.

The Duke of Sussex released his tell-all memoir, "Spare," in January 2023, less than a year after the unflinchingly candid Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," and nearly two years after he and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Susses, shared damning details about the family in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in May 2021.

While King Charles has limited his public comments about Prince Harry since Harry began airing grievances about him and other royal family members, Harry, who now lives in California with his wife and their two children, has continued to discuss matters in interviews.

Harry has stayed somewhat connected to his family and has traveled back to to the United Kingdom on several occasions to be a part of royal events. He notably flew home without this wife to attend King Charles' coronation in May 2023, just months after the publication of his bombshell memoir.

Read on to learn about Prince Harry's strained relationship with King Charles, in his own words.

Charles' 'older' age created 'barriers' between him and Harry as a boy

In "Spare," Harry recalled feeling as though there were "barriers" between him and King Charles when he was a boy because of his father's age.

"He’d been an older dad, and I’d always felt that this created problems, placed barriers between us," wrote Harry. "In his middle years he’d become more sedentary, more habitual. He liked his routines. He wasn’t the kind of father who played endless rounds of tag, or tossed a ball until long after dark."

Harry recalled that his dad did have energy to play with him and Prince William when they were younger. "But, long before we were ready, he stopped engaging in that kind of physical fun. He just didn’t have the enthusiasm," he wrote.

Charles once referred to Harry as a 'spare'

Prince Harry alleged that the title of his memoir was a nod to a comment his dad allegedly made to his mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales after he was born. “Now, you have given me an heir and a spare — my work is done,” the future king allegedly said, per Harry's memoir.

Harry said Charles didn't 'hug' him when telling him his mom died

Harry also said in "Spare" that when Charles told him that his mother had died in August 1997 from injuries sustained in a car accident in Paris, he didn't show emotion.

“Not one tear. Pa didn’t hug me,” he wrote.

“But his hand did fall once more on my knee and he said: It’s going to be OK. That was quite a lot for him. Fatherly, hopeful, kind. And so very untrue.”

Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal life in 2020

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced their plans to "step back” as senior members of the British royal family in an effort to carve out “progressive” new roles for themselve.

The couple later relocated to the Meghan's home state of California, where they are raising their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Harry told Oprah his dad stopped taking his calls

During the televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry noted that shortly before he and Meghan announced their plans to step down as senior royals, his father had stopped taking his calls.

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar,” Harry told Winfrey, hinting at the media's past coverage of Charles and Diana's high-profile marriage and divorce.

During the interview, Harry and Meghan discussed infighting in the family, and alleged, too, that an unspecified member of the royal family made an "awkward" remark about “how dark (Archie’s) skin might be.”

The couple also went into detail about how joining the royal family took a toll on Meghan's mental health.

Harry said Charles 'cut' him off financially after the move to California

Writing in "Spare," Harry detailed how he how realized King Charles "was cutting (him) off" financially after he and Meghan relocated to California with their young son.

"I recognized the absurdity, a man in his mid-30s being financially cut off by his father. But Pa wasn’t merely my father, he was my boss, my banker, my comptroller, keeper of the purse strings throughout my adult life," he wrote of being a member of the royal family.

"Cutting me off therefore meant firing me, without redundancy pay, and casting me into the void after a lifetime of service. More, after a lifetime of rendering me otherwise unemployable."

Harry said he will 'always love' his father

Despite tensions between father and son, Harry told Winfrey during the bombshell interview that he still loved his dad. "I will always love him," said the prince.

“There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened, and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship,” he added.

Charles sends 'love' to Harry and Meghan during inaugural address as king

During his inaugural remarks as sovereign in September 2022, King Charles surprised royal watchers when he mentioned his "love" for Harry and Meghan.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” said the new monarch.

Harry said he was open to a reconciliation

Despite airing venting his frustrations about his father and his brother on television and in his memoir, Harry has said he is open to a reconciliation with his family members.

In January 2023, in advance of his father's coronation as king, Harry told British network ITV, “The ball is in their court."

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” the Duke of Sussex said at the time. “But, you know, the door is always open.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry explained that his father and brother seem reluctant to reconcile.

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. They feel as though it is better to keep (Meghan Markle and I) as the villains," he said.

He concluded the idea by saying he missed King Charles and Prince William.

“I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” he said.