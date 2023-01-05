Will Prince Harry go to his father’s coronation? ‘The ball is in their court’

Prince Harry says there's still "a lot to be discussed" with the royal family when it comes to him potentially attending the coronation of his father, King Charles III, but "the ball is in their court."

In a preview video of an interview airing on Jan. 8, the Duke of Sussex is asked by interviewer Tom Bradby of British network ITV whether he will be there for the May ceremony in London, where his father will officially be crowned king.

"There’s a lot that can happen between now and then," he says. "But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

The teaser video also includes questions about Harry's well-documented rift with the royal family, including older brother Prince William, as well as his decision to speak publicly about alleged internal family strife.

TODAY reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment but didn't hear back.

In a Netflix docuseries released last month, Harry said there has been a "wedge" driven between him and William while also claiming that the royal family sometimes planted news stories. He also discusses the royal family in a new memoir coming out on Jan. 10.

Harry was asked in the ITV clip why he decided to speak publicly about issues involving the royal family.

"I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better," Harry says.

He was also asked if William would be thinking, "How could you do this to me?"

"He'd probably say all sorts of different things," Harry says.

The Duke of Sussex also addressed the notion that although he has long fought against the invasion of his privacy by the tabloid media, he is now speaking publicly about private family issues without the royal family's permission.

"That would be the accusation from the people that don't understand, or don't want to believe, that my family have been briefing the press," he said.

Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, railed against their treatment by the media in their Netflix docuseries, which included Harry suggesting a tabloid story contributed to Meghan's miscarriage.

The ITV clip concludes with Harry saying he still believes in the British monarchy as an institution before he's asked whether he will play a part in its future.

"I don't know," he says.

A milestone moment in the monarchy's future will take place on May 6 when Charles is coronated at Westminster Abbey in London, where coronation ceremonies have been held for the past 900 years, according to Buckingham Palace.

The former Prince of Wales became king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

During the televised ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, both Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned.

“The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” Buckingham Palace said in a news release in October.