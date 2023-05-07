Prince George and Princess Charlotte delight in the coronation concert. See the adorable pics

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, were surrounded by family for Sunday’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, were seated next to the newly crowned king and queen consort along with two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Photos captured from the event May 7 show the royal family having a blast during the concert, particularly George, 9, and Charlotte, 8.

Charlotte appeared to burst into laughter at one point and throughout the concert, had animated reactions to the songs and surprises.

Charlotte dances along to the coronation concert performance. STEFAN ROUSSEAU / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The BBC reported that Charlotte laughed when Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy made their way onto the stage alongside the concert's host, "Downton Abbey" star Hugh Bonneville.

Princess Charlotte laughing. STEFAN ROUSSEAU / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Miss Piggy then made a joke about Bonneville, confusing the actor with his character from the historical drama, Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, that even appeared to make the king laugh, the BBC reported.

Another photo caught a sweet father-son moment between William and George.

In the picture, the prince smiled as he pointed to the stage with his eldest son laughing beside him.

Enjoying the concert. STEFAN ROUSSEAU / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Charlotte was also spotted singing along to Katy Perry's hit song "Roar" during the concert, and by the time British pop group Take That's finale rolled around, the entire family was on their feet, waving their flags and dancing.

The whole family on their feet. STEFAN ROUSSEAU / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Charles’ coronation weekend was packed with activities, including the concert.

Among the headliners for the performance were Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Take That. Other performers from the evening including Paloma Faith, Olly Murs and Nicole Scherzinger.

While Prince Louis, newly 5, appeared to not be in attendance at the concert with his parents or siblings, he delivered his usual adorable antics at both the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey and the royal family’s balcony appearance.

Amid the ceremony at the church, Louis was photographed as he appeared to be mid-yawn while sitting between his sister and mom.

While on the balcony, Louis also pulled a couple of hilarious moves, including waving with both of his hands at the crowd below. In another shot, he looked up and pointed toward the sky amid the flyover by the Royal Air Force.