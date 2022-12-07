Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana’s ring on the red carpet — and it’s not the first time

When Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hit the red carpet for the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala on Dec. 6, they had a beautiful reminder of Harry’s mother close at hand.

That’s because the former Meghan Markle wore a stunning ring that once belonged to Princess Diana to the gala where she and Harry were honored for the work they’ve done through their Archewell Foundation.

And it’s not the first time she’s worn the piece to a big event.

Prince Harry holds an umbrella for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala. TheStewartOfNY / GC Images

In fact, the last time royal watchers got a glimpse of the large, emerald-cut, aquamarine solitaire was the day the duchess received her royal title — her wedding day.

Shortly after Harry and Meghan said their "I do's" at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, on May 19, 2018, the newlyweds arrived at their reception, where Meghan showed off a second white wedding dress as well as the sparkling heirloom ring her groom had given her.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leave Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House. Steve Parsons / AFP-Getty Images

It was a fitting way to include the former Princess of Wales, who died in 1997, in their festivities.

The ring was a favorite of the late royal.

Diana, Princess Of Wales, wears an emerald-cut aquamarine ring as she attends the Victor Chang Research Institute Dinner Dance During Her Visit To Sydney. Getty Images

But it wasn't the only way Meghan honored the mother-in-law she never met that day.

The duchess also wore her engagement ring, which features two diamonds that belonged to Diana, and carried a bouquet with Diana's favorite flowers, forget-me-nots.

Princess Diana talking with Raine, Comtesse De Chambrun (previously Her stepmother, Countess Raine Spencer), at a private viewing and reception at Christies on June 2, 1997. Tim Graham / Getty Images

As for the event Meghan wore her latest nod to Diana to, she and Harry, who are parents to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, jokingly referred to the gala as their “very special date night.” But whether or not they have another public date night in the near future, royal watchers will definitely be able to see more of the couple soon.

The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan,” the highly anticipated Netflix docuseries about the duo, will premiere on the streaming network Thursday, Dec. 8.

