Meghan Markle shares what 'optimist' husband Prince Harry has said after the queen's death

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is grateful to have been able to be by her husband Prince Harry’s side after the death of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In a new interview with Variety, the former Meghan Markle reflected on her time with the queen and shared what her “optimist” husband said after Elizabeth died on Sept. 8.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time,” the duchess told the magazine. “What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her,” she continued. “It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.’”

Meghan opens up about her husband suffering the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in a new Variety interview. Variety

Meghan also took a look at her relationship with the longest-reigning British monarch.

“I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family,” she said.

She added that amid the queen’s death she’s gained “a lot of perspective.”

“It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward,” Meghan said, adding that she and her husband are focusing on their Archewell Foundation. “So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”

And just like Meghan has been there for Harry, the Duke of Sussex has also been there for her.

During an Oct. 11 episode of her podcast, “Archetypes,” Meghan said that Harry helped her during a “dire state.”

“I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call,” Meghan said. “And I called this woman. She didn’t know I was even calling her.”

“She could hear the dire state that I was in,” she continued. “But I think it’s for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it.”

The couple, meanwhile, are parents to 3-year-old son Archie and 16-month-old daughter Lilibet. In April, Harry told TODAY that his son shares his “cheeky” personality and enjoys interrupting his and Meghan's Zoom calls.