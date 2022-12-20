Money with images of King Charles III are unveiled

England is adjusting to King Charles III's reign.

On late Dec. 19, the Bank of England unveiled the new banknotes that feature the newly-crowned King Charles, who ascended to the throne on Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96.

According to the Bank of England, the portrait of King Charles will appear on the existing designs of the £5, £10, £20 and £50 banknotes. There will be no other changes to the existing designs.

The new banknotes are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024 and be printed to replace “those that are worn and to meet any overall increase in demand for banknotes,” per the bank’s website.

“I am very proud that the Bank is releasing the design of our new banknotes which will carry a portrait of King Charles III,” Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement. “This is a significant moment, as The King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes. People will be able to use these new notes as they start to enter circulation in 2024.”

King Charles will be features on four banknotes. Bank of England

Queen Elizabeth was the first monarch to have her photo featured on Bank of England banknotes. Banknotes with the queen’s image will still be in circulation.

The unveiling of the banknote design comes weeks after the first coins bearing the official effigy of King Charles III entered into circulation on Dec. 8.

According to The Royal Mint, King Charles’ portrait will first appear on the 50 pence coins, with the reverse (tails) commemorating the late queen by including “a design that originally appeared on the 1953 Coronation Crown.”

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, many changes began to happen as the then-Prince of Wales became King Charles III. The British national anthem was changed from “God Save the Queen” to “God Save the King.”

Per the royal family’s official website, the British national anthem dates back to the 18th century, with “Queen” substituted for “King” depending on who is ruling.

It is expected that King Charles will also be featured on stamps. The Royal Mail Group previously stated that they would “announce future stamp issues at the appropriate time” following her majesty’s death.

King Charles has a lot to look forward to as his coronation ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The televised event will take place at Westminster Abbey in London.

During the coronation both King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be crowned.

Per Buckingham Palace, the coronation is “a solemn religious service, together with an occasion for celebration and pageantry.” During the ceremony, the new monarch is “anointed, blessed and consecrated.”

“The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” the palace added in part in a press release.